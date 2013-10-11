Kendrick Perkins Arrested For Allegedly Punching Woman

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

There was trouble in NBA player Kendrick Perkins‘ life yesterday. He was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face back in July when he was partying at a nightclub.

According to police, the 28-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder baller enjoyed a night out on the town in Harris County, Texas with his brother-in-law Quincy Alpough. The duo took their partying spree to the Nox nightclub and everything was good until they got into an altercation with Mikeeta Cotton outside of the establishment. Mikeeta Cotton says she got into a minor fender bender with Alpough’s female cousin and all hell broke loose.

Alpough’s female cousin allegedly got out of her damaged vehicle and attacked Cotton. Quincy Alpough is said to have quickly joined the scuffle by pushing and yelling at Cotton. Kendrick Perkins is reported to be the third person to join in the attack and at 6’10, Perkins caused the most damage. Cotton accused Perkins of punching her brother in the head and then struck her in the face with a closed fist. Another woman claims Perkins elbowed her in the throat which knocked her unconscious.

After further investigation, police felt there was enough evidence to arrest Perkins. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and released on $1,000 bond.

