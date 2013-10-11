Now That Kwame Kilpatrick Is In Jail, Watch How His Story Unfolded [VIDEO]

Kwame Kilpatrick, Detroit’s former mayor, was just sentenced to 28 years in prison in a corruption case which also included racketeering conspiracy, fraud, and extortion.

In this latest episode of “Celebrity Crime Files,” watch how everything with Kilpatrick went down, from him being elected into office into 2002 to lining his bank account with cash and contributing to Detroit’s bankruptcy.

Check out a sneak peek from tonight’s episode of “Celebrity Crime Files,” and tune in for the full episode Monday, October 14 on TV One at 9pm.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE CELEBRITY CRIME FILES

Celebrity Crime Files: Magnolia Shorty Cut Down By Gun

Celebrity Crime Files: Lyman Bostock Murder An Accident?

Biggie’s Last Day: Celebrity Crime Files

Also On The Urban Daily: