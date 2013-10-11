Michael Jai White On “Black Dynamite” Cartoon: We Were Being Ridiculous! [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Actor Michael Jai White is built like a comic book hero, so it only makes sense that he gravitates towards roles that make the best use of his martial arts training and near zero percent body fat. In 1997 he became the first African-American comic book star to hit the big screen in Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” and is now starring as the Bronze Tiger on CW’s “Arrow” series.

But what many fans know him for lately (other than his turn as Marcus on “For Better or Worse”) is his very own creation, the spoof to end all spoofs, “Black Dynamite.” The blaxploitation send-up was first a live action film in 2009 and then in 2012 the animated version was launched on Adult Swim. The result has been some of the funniest moments on TV since “Chappelle’s Show” went off the air. When Black Dynamite isn’t making love to his car Eartha K.I.T.T. to win the Race War, he’s solving the mysteries of an alien Michael Jackson and what happened to the 6th Jackson brother, Shamone.

TheUrbanDaily.com asked White about his literally animated style and being a hero to most that isn’t Elvis.

Your browser does not support iframes.

