Eminem Pulls Out The Big Guns On “The Marshall Mather LP 2” [TRACKLIST]

Rapper Eminem has been away from the game for a minute getting his record label executive on. But Eminem has put his rapper fitted back on and just dropped the tracklist to his upcoming eighth project “The Marshall Mathers LP2.” Set to hit the streets on November 5th, Eminem keeps the features restricted to a select few names like Kendrick Lamar, Skylar Grey, fun frontman Nate Ruess. Slim Shady also brought back his hitmaking partner Rihanna for a new track called “The Monster.”

Other songs featured on the album are “Berserk,” which is the Rick Rubin-produced lead single, and the “Call of Duty: Ghosts” featured song “Survival.” The album is executive produced by Rick Rubin and Dr. Dre so this promises to be a really dope sequel to Em’s hit 2000 effort.

Check out the tracklist below.

MMLP2 Tracklisting

1. “Bad Guy”

2. “Parking Lot” (Skit)

3. “Rhyme or Reason”

4. “So Much Better”

5. “Survival”

6. “Legacy”

7. “Asshole” feat. Skylar Grey

8. “Berzerk”

9. “Rap God”

10. “Brainless”

11. “Stronger Than I Was”

12. “The Monster” feat. Rihanna

13. “So Far…”

14. “Love Game” feat. Kendrick Lamar

15. “Headlights” feat. Nate Ruess

16. “Evil Twin”

