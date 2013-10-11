CLOSE
Sevyn Streeter, “It Won’t Stop” ft. Chris Brown [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

After working together on the sexy, “Strip”, Sevyn Streeter and Chris Brown have slowed things down on their next collaborative effort, the sensual “It Won’t Stop.” For the official video (directed by Brown) the two spend a lazy day on the beach kicking it with friends.

“It Won’t Stop” is featured on Streeter’s upcoming EP, “Call Me Crazy…But” in stores November 5th and you can catch a private performance of it on TheUrbanDaily.com’s “Main Stage” soon!

