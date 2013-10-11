NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s 2-Year-Old Son In Critical Condition

Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson’s 2-year-old son is in critical condition after his baby mother’s boyfriend severely beat him, according to TMZ.

The police have arrested Joshua Patterson, 27, and he’s been charged with aggravated felony assault and battery of an infant.

His son, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday at 5:46, where he was found unresponsive. It was determined that his injuries matched up with abuse.

We’ll keep you posted with the story as it unfolds. Prayers out to the child, Peterson and his family.

