Deion Sanders Under Investigation For Assault

Sports legend Deion Sanders has landed himself in water and this time it has nothing to do with his nasty divorce from estranged wife Pilar Sanders. Deion Sanders is being investigated after a Texas charter school employee claimed to have ben assaulted by the football legend.

According to Kevin Jefferson, he was in a faculty meeting at Prime Prep Academy when Sanders and a few other faculty members called a meeting to discuss the status of the students. Sanders became frustrated when he found out some of the student athletes weren’t performing well academically. Jefferson stated, “He was a little upset and a little emotional.” Jefferson and Sanders then got into a verbal disagreement and things quickly escalated. “He walked back to the back of the classroom to where I was sitting in a desk. As he got closer to me, I stood up because he was kind of standing over me and he just kind of kept talking to me and at me and then he just grabbed me by my throat and kind of threw me to the ground. Some people had to get him off of me,” Jefferson further explained.

Kevin Jefferson, who is the chief financial officer for the school, went to the hospital to make sure he had no serious injuries. Once he left, he flagged down a cop and reported the incident. Despite having never having had a problem or issue with Sanders before, he is pursuing legal action. “I just think it’s unacceptable in a professional environment particularly at a school for that kind of behavior to go on.”

Deion Sanders, the school’s football coach and athletic director, gave an interview, “Mr. Jefferson was not beat down. He was not beat up. He was not hit. He was none of that. Mr. Jefferson and I got into a confrontation about the welfare of these kids. And we’ll get into another one. Until you start taking care of these kids, I’ll going to be on a rampage. Until we start serving these kids in Dallas like the kids are served in Fort Worth, and better, I’m going to be on the same rampage, because the teachers are frustrated. We’re frustrated.”

Who do you believe in this situation?

