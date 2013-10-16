What Happens “When A Man’s Fed Up” [SHORT FILM]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper The Bad Seed flexes his acting chops in this short film, “When A Man’s Fed Up.” Directed and edited by Ali Brathwaite and produced by Nickey Black., “When A Man’s Fed Up” stars Seed (aka Corey Pierson) as King, an ex-con trying to get his life together. After obtaining his paralegal certification in prison, King begins working for his childhood friend, Keith, played by Mojavi Wright.

King is busy trying to please his wife Jasmine (Antolena Gordon) who’s never satisfied with anything King does. All King’s interested in is being a father to his kids; and all Jasmine’s interested in is what King can do for her. What will be his breaking point?

