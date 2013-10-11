Adrian Peterson’s Son Dies From Injuries [VIDEO]

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson’s 2-year-old son has died from injuries suffered during a reported assault by his mother’s boyfriend. TMZ initially reported that the child was severely beaten by his mother’s boyfriend.

According to the Sioux Falls police, the boy, whose name has not been released., died Friday afternoon. The police have arrested Joshua Patterson, 27, and he’s been charged with aggravated felony assault and battery of an infant.

The 2-year-old, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday at 5:46, where he was found unresponsive. It was determined that his injuries matched up with abuse.

Peterson spoke to the press briefly today before news that his son had died and asked for privacy in the matter. He had intended to play in this Sunday’s game but that may no longer be the case.

