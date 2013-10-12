DJ Spinderella Remembers Salt-N-Pepa’s “Very Necessary” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Twenty years ago today Salt-N-Pepa took the first steps towards making music history with the release of their fourth studio album, “Very Necessary.” Released on October 12, 1993 Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandy Denton) and Spinderella (Dee Dee “Diedra” Roper) took rap and themselves to new heights, becoming the highest selling female rap group ever.

Anchored by three hit singles, “Shoop,” “Whuttaman” and “None Of Your Business,” the album peaked at #4 on the US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, and has been certified 5 times platinum by the RIAA for sales in excess of five million copies in the US. They also earned a Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group Grammy in 1995 for “None Of Your Business,” the first ever for a female rap act.

“That album was Salt-N-Pepa’s baby so we had probably more to do with the putting together of that particular album than the others before that,” Spinderella tells TheUrbanDaily.com in our exclusive interview.

In our video talks about winning a Grammy, adding rapping to her repertoire and the unorthodox way the group got in shape for the “Shoop” video filmed at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY.

Your browser does not support iframes.

RELATED:

Mariah Carey’s “Music Box” Album: 20 Years Later

Naughty By Nature Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of “Hip-Hop Hooray”

5 Girl Groups Who Need A Movie Made About Them Now!

DJ Beverly Bond Shares Her First James Bond Experience [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!