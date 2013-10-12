Nelly Allegedly Shades Nick Cannon In BET Cypher

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Okay, now if you are like us, you probably tend to think this is much ado about nothing. We think the “Real Husbands Of Hollywood” are known to throw shade at one another routinely. It’s just sort of their schtick. But AllHipHop.com is reporting that Nelly may have taken a real swipe or two at Nick Cannon while they were filming their piece.

Check it out in the video below!

So what say you? Fact or Fiction? Did Nelly really get at Nick or was that just for the show? Take our poll and have your say!

