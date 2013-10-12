“Master Chef” Finalist Josh Marks Reportedly Found Dead

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

In a very sad turn of events, TMZ is reporting that “MasterChef” finalist Josh Marks has been found dead in a Chicago alleyway. Officials allegedly believe he committed suicide.

A rep for the Chicago PD says they received a call from a woman screaming for help Friday evening and upon arriving on the scene they found a 26-year old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

TMZ says officers also recovered a nearby weapon and they’re still on-scene investigating.

The 26-year-old had allegedly been battling with Bi-Polar Disorder. In an incident earlier this year the young man reportedly told officials that he had gotten in to trouble because Gordon Ramsay possessed him and turned him into God.

Months before the arrest, Marks released a video for the “Make a Sound Project” which is an organization dedicated to helping people struggling with suicidal thoughts. In it he revealed he suffered from bipolar disorder.

This is that video below.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate what Josh Marks brought to us all… and that was his love of food and cooking to inspire others. Thanks Josh…for everything.

We in the African American community need to do a better job of addressing mental illness and of embracing those who are affected by it. It is not just the person with the disease that needs to be embraced but also those who love that person and who worry for that person as well. It’s something that still goes unreported and untreated because our culture tells us it’s not worth investigating. We sweep it under the rug and as a result we are still losing our loved ones to it. We must realize that mental health is just as important as taking care of our hearts or blood sugar or just our bodies period.

We send our thoughts out to the family, friends and fans of Josh Marks at this very sad time.

