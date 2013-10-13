Chad Johnson Kisses Evelyn Lozada…On The TV Screen

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wait…huh? Not only did this happen but Ochocinco posted the pic of himself kissing his TV screen during a recent airing of “Basketball Wives” on social media as well. Umm wow! Check it out in the video below.

Yikes! Chad seriously it’s not a good idea to refer to her at all let alone post such silliness. You want people to forget it..so quit making them remember sir.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cam’ron Speaks About Jay Z’s Pound Cake Verse [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!