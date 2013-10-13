CLOSE
Chad Johnson Kisses Evelyn Lozada…On The TV Screen

Wait…huh? Not only did this happen but Ochocinco posted the pic of himself kissing his TV screen during a recent airing of “Basketball Wives” on social media as well. Umm wow! Check it out in the video below.

Yikes! Chad seriously it’s not a good idea to refer to her at all let alone post such silliness. You want people to forget it..so quit making them remember sir.

