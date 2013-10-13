Ex-NFL Star Hines Ward Completes The Ironman Triathlon

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! Congratulations go out to Ex Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward as he has completed one of the most difficult athletic challenges in the world! The Ironman Triathlon was held in Kona, Hawaii yesterday and 37-year-old Ward finished 1,680th place.

In around 13 hours Ward was able to finish a race that consisted of; a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run! Man..and we were complaining about 3 miles on the elliptical machine yesterday!

According to TMZ, after the race Ward gave credit to his trainer and the man upstairs for getting him through the grueling course. Said Hines,

“God is good! Trust me, I kept talking to The Lord to help me get through the marathon.”

Salute Mr. Ward!

