Mother Says Recent Diagnosis Led To “Master Chef” Finalist Suicide

As we previously reported, sad news came down yesterday when it was learned that promising “Master Chef” star Josh Marks had passed away from an apparent suicide.

Today TMZ is reporting that Josh’s mother is speaking out about the incident and her son’s mental health.

Marks was apparently diagnosed with schizophrenia 24 hours before committing suicide. His mother is saying that is what was plaguing her son. She explained that the thought of dealing with more mental issues put him over the edge.

Paulette Mitchell Josh’s mom says the reality star completed an out-patient treatment program Thursday when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Mitchell first told the Chicago Tribune the chef had finally come to terms with his bi-polar disorder but

“couldn’t bear the thought of another diagnosis.”

Paulette claims because her son was so upset, she spent the night with him and left the next afternoon to pick her daughter up from school.

She received a phone call from a family member saying people called them talking about Josh walking through a nearby alley clutching a gun.

Mitchell says that’s when she rushed over to the alleyway to assist her son but discovered him dead from a gunshot wound instead. He had a revolver at his side.

The family is hoping to start a foundation in his honor to help mental illness awareness.

Again our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and fans of Josh Marks. The Urban Daily will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

