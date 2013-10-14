Adrian Peterson Found HUGE Support Upon Arrival At The Metrodome [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Adrian Peterson arrived to The Metrodome this morning to a whole lot of love and support from the fans.

TMZ reported that Adrian insisted on playing in today’s game following the death of his 2 year old son. Earlier today AP said,

“God wants good to come from it. We mourn and grieve but heaven had the baddest welcoming party for my son. That knowledge gives me peace.”

Take a look in the video below.

Unfortunately the Vikings lost 35-10 but the fact that AP played meant more to most fans than the game itself.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cam’ron Speaks About Jay Z’s Pound Cake Verse [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!