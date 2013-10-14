Pharrell Claps Back At Will.I.Am In Trademark Lawsuit

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Things are getting between producers will.I.am and Pharrell Williams. The two are engaged in a lawsuit over the trademark for the phrase “I Am.” will.I.am filed the lawsuit against Williams when he tried to trademark his YouTube channel called “I Am Other.” The Black Eyed Peas frontman claimed the two producers had each made major hits in the music business and would cause confusion among their fans, but Pharrell Williams is saying all of that is nonsense.

Pharrell Williams responded the court documents by saying will.I.am and he haven’t reached the same level of prominence and distinction in the industry because Pharrell Williams has done a lot more than will.I.am. He also said because the two have had very different careers, none of their respective fans would get confuse between will.I.am’s “I Am” and his “I Am Other” YouTube channel. As if insulting will.I.am’s contribution to the music industry wasn’t enough, Pharrell also called The Black Eyed Pea’s integrity into question. Williams referenced history of being on the receiving end of dozens of copyright infringement lawsuits. Some of the copyright infringement lawsuits will.I.am is dealing with have to do with song stealing as well.

Due to the aforementioned reasons, Pharrell Williams wants a judge to throw will.I.am’s lawsuit out and for a judge to give him permission to use “I Am Other” for the YouTube channel without any issue. On top of all of that, Pharrell is also requesting will.I.am be required to pay his legal fees.

Damn, Pharrell is really going hard in this battle. Is he right or wrong? Sound off in the comments.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

DJ Spinderella Remembers Salt-N-Pepa’s “Very Necessary” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nelly Allegedly Shades Nick Cannon In BET Cypher

The Legendary Rapper Rakim To Headline Carnegie Hall