DMX Spits Bible Verses With A Fan [VIDEO]

Embattled rapper DMX has had his fair share of hard times. While many would say he’s still dealing with some struggles, he’s never too self-absorbed to deny a fan some help in their time of need.

Recently, DMX was in Los Angeles. He had a meal at a restaurant named We Jammin and upon leaving the establishment, he ran into a fan who was struggling emotionally. DMX sprang right into action by whipping out his Bible and reading scripture with the woman. While there’s only a seconds of footage of the two getting their spiritual healing on, we’d like to believe DMX reading the scripture with her helped her immensely.

