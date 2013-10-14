13 Busty Women Who Should Definitely Take Part In “No Bra Day” Today

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Yesterday was a day men and women could have celebrated and enjoyed equally! Yesterday, October 13th, was National No Bra Day. Ladies, feel free to liberate those mammaries if you so choose to do so today as well. In the spirit of the holiday, our friends at The Smoking Section developed a list of 13 women with bountiful bust lines men would love to see take part in National No Bra Day. Take a look at an excerpt below:

Meagan Good Megan had the Internet going nuts when she showed up and showed out at the BET Awards in March.

To see the rest of the titillating list, head over to The Smoking Section.

READ MORE HOT ORIGINALS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

DJ Spinderella Remembers Salt-N-Pepa’s “Very Necessary” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Could Olivia Pope’s Mother Be White? “Scandal” Star Joe Morton Answers

7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Is Not Your Friend