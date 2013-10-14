A Choir Sings YouTube’s Perverted Comments [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

YouTube is one of my favorite destinations on the internet and a lot of times it’s because the comments on certain videos are more entertaining than the actual video. Well, a choir put a melodic twist on the perky comments we see everyday on YouTube. The results are quite hilarious. My favorite comes when they sing, “If they’re all Russians, why are they laughing in English.”

Check out the video below.

READ MORE HOT HUMOROUS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Carrie Prank Scares The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Out Of Patrons

KTVU News Cast Falls For Prank Live On Air [Video]

Orlando Jones On Tyler Perry Prank And Art Of Reinvention [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]