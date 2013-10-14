Exclusive: K. Michelle Finally Answers The Question ‘Butt Injections Or Implants’?

Everyone is talking about K. Michelle, her curves, and her rear that just keeps growing. Is it butt injections or implants? Well the reality star called to check in with The Power Morning Crews Own City& Misty Jordan. In this exclusive interview she finally reveals how her booty got a boost. She also dishes on the behind the scenes antics of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Listen to what she had to say here.

