School Worker Puts Hit Out On 4th Grader Who Talked Back

A Grand Rapids elementary school janitor literally put out a hit on a fourth grade boy who said something he shouldn’t have to her. She allegedly paid two little boys $1 a piece to beat up on a kid that she felt disrespected her! Check out the trifling tale below!

Okay society…we get it. You win. Upon hearing this story we literally give up trying to even speak about morality of any kind! (Well not really but you know what we mean!) We are constantly saying we think we’ve reached the bottom of the barrel with stories like this but there is always another one lurking around the corner!

The lady was fired as she should have been and if the mother sues we may just find out that this is not the first kid that got a mob hit put out on them at the elementary school! So sad.

