The Game Signs To Cash Money Records

In today’s “Why The Hell Did They Do That” news, Cash Money Records has a new artist signed to their stable and it’s none other than West Coast rapper turned reality star The Game.

The news of Game’s latest record deal came on Sunday night via Twitter. The Game and Cash Money Records’ CEO Birdman posted celebratory messages to each other on the social networking site. Birdman tweeted, “S/O 2MY@thegame Westcoast makit Official.RICHGANG.YMCMBusine$$.” Following his tweet, Birdman then posted a photo on Instagram. The caption under the Instagram photo read, “S/O thagame shit to real whtup 5 west coast whts popin RICHGANG YMCMBusine$$.”

The Game got in on the celebrating by retweeting Birdman’s original tweet and adding, “time to close the door on these niggas !!!! R$CHGANG.” Since releasing his last album “Jesus Piece” in 2012, The Game has been looking for a new label home. After all, his contract with Interscope Records was for five albums and since “Jesus Piece” fulfilled the obligation, The Game was free to look elsewhere. However, being an artist without a deal didn’t stop The Game from making music. He recently dropped his mix tape “OKE: Operation Kill Everything” and is currently in the studio working on his next album, which is to be his first on the New Orleans based imprint.

