J. Cole And Diddy Mock Alleged Brawl On RevolTV [VIDEO]

After rumors surfaced about an alleged altercation between J. Cole and Diddy immediately following the MTV Video Music Awards, the two hip-hop celebs addressed the situation-kind of. At the time, the Fayetteville native and the music mogul both denied accusations that a fight had occurred but from their perspective this is probably how Diddy would have wanted things to occur.
Check out the video of J. Cole and Diddy mocking their alleged brawl.
