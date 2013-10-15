Kirko Bangz And August Alsina Slow It Down With ‘Rain Down (Remix)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Kirko Bangz doesn’t plan on slowing down after the release of his latest mixtape”Progression III.” Kirko Bangz recruits R&B heartthrob August Alsina for his seductive remix to “Rain Down.”
Check out the cuffing season track below.
