Kirko Bangz And August Alsina Slow It Down With ‘Rain Down (Remix)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Kirko Bangz doesn’t plan on slowing down after the release of his latest mixtape”Progression III.” Kirko Bangz recruits R&B heartthrob August Alsina for his seductive remix to “Rain Down.”

Check out the cuffing season track below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

The Game Signs To Cash Money Records

School Worker Puts Hit Out On 4th Grader Who Talked Back

Houston Strip Club Sues Patron For Not Paying $321,000 Bill

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: