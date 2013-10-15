Eminem Ascends To “Rap God” Status [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Detroit rap legend Eminem is proving that legendary status isn’t enough for him. On his latest track “Rap God,” Em cements himself as a rap immortal. Featuring a machine-gun-rapid-fire flow, Eminem pays homage to the rappers who influenced him as a young man such as Ice Cube, Rakim, and Eazy-E, among others. Yet in the same breath, Em states that he is the new rap school professor and he’s teaching these young rappers what a true lyricist is simply by example. Em spits, “MCs get taken to school with this music/ ‘Cause I use it as a vehicle to bust-a-rhyme/ Now I lead a new school full of students.”

Produced by DLVP, “Rap God” is the third release off his upcoming eighth album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.” The album is set to hit shelves and all other outlets on November 5th.

What are your thoughts about the new track below?

