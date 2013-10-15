Oddisee Says, “Yeezus Was A Mortal Man” [NEW MUSIC]

With hip-hop becoming a game of rap gods and monsters, it’s refreshing to have voices to provide the occasional reality check. On his latest project “Tangible Dream/The Beauty In All” rapper and producer Oddisee continues to provide the lyrics and beats that we’ve come to expect from the DMV vet era, but with a little more edge than usual.

On “Yeezus Was A Mortal Man” he attacks hip-hop’s god complex head on name-checking the reigning deities,Yeezus and Hov, while cribbing scripture from one of the game’s immortals, Notorious B.I.G.

“I been in this game for years, it made me intelligent/ stupid n*ggas fade into irrelevance/I’m permanently settled in like melanin, Adamantium skeleton/ & sickness immune to modern medicine/ fighting ancient evils on the steeples & pulpits/ but now a days, we call it beefing, drama & bullshit/ most of these n*ggas half man but the full b*tch…”

CHORUS

I know that Yeezus was a mortal man/ & HOV ain’t Jahova just a normal man/ you see we all lambs to the slaughter/ we all die but some die harder/ which one are you, either you’re a runner or run sh*t/ you a fetcher or you summon sh*t/ & I’m the definition of a martyr let my name live on/ As the king without the throne with all the honor/

VERSE 1

I been in this game for years, it made me intelligent/ stupid n*ggas fade into irrelevance/I’m permanently settled in like melanin, Adamantium skeleton/ & sickness immune to modern medicine/ fighting ancient evils on the steeples & pulpits/ but now a days, we call it beefing, drama & bullsh*t/ most of these n*ggas half man but the full b*tch/ wolves on full moons that’s only useful for smelling scents/ me I’m a predator & I’m telling you get the f*ck from around me/ before they find you in the bushes with hella dents/ this blood sport y’all only bleeding between the legs/ & I’m in no need of eggs/ my lady got hell hips/ I’m after the presidents representing the Capitol/ any rapper from my residence I promise I’m better than/ citizen of the globe any place that I ever been/ I pissed on, that was for the wolves get a full sniff/

VERSE 2

N*ggas want to bring the 90’s back/ I’m still using 70’s slang, that sh*t behind me jack/ Born in the 80’s Ronald Reagan try to slide me crack/ The walking dead was hunted by Feds, yo where the lively at?/ Out of trouble & on the hustle where I be at/ I live within the jungle & on the humble the silent cat/ louder the lion the louder the lying/ the closer you n*ggas get to death to death the louder you crying/ holler at me, won’t get a response I’m over seas/ when the phone tone change then I’m gone you know the steez/ Islam salaam is the belief/ it ain’t synonymous with bombs but I’m, one over beats/ know you can’t box with Odd your arms will never reach/ so trying to talk to god the odds you’ll never speak/ but you could start by washing both of your feet & praying with open hands/ & bending both of your knees/

VERSE 3

See now a days we worship the stars/ that do nothing to deserve the applause that they receive/ we huddle below the bar sub par is the new degree/ with the artists that’s out now guess it mustn’t be hard to reach/ if anybody come even close to being a beast/ they see them selves as god or regard them selves as the chief/ the streets is hungry for kings, the kings are hunting for rings/ my n*gga I don’t wear jewelry so f*ck who rocking a chain/ I’m just rocking a beat, mo I’m just doing my thing/ making money from rapping who claiming that talk is cheap/ but record sales & talent were never one in the same/ I’d be running the game if that rule were ever to change/ but this a tangible dream & I don’t do it for fame/ I just do it for heads, I just do it for bread/ I don’t do it for names, f*ck who standing in line/ you focused on the guest list/ I’m focused on my set list…

The Beauty In All, released 30 September 2013

