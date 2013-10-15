“Love That Girl” Is Back! [VIDEO]

TVONE’s hit series “Love That Girl” is back for a fourth season with a few changes. Breesha Webb is now the focal point as the outspoken, colorfully coiffed Imunique and Reagan Gomez Preston plays her friend Jasmine. On this week’s episode of “What’s Hot” watch as the two actresses talk about bringing a fresh feel to a familiar franchise.

“Love That Girl” airs on Friday at 9pm on TVONE.

