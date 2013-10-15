Chief Keef Sentenced To 20 Days For Marijuana Bust

20-year-old Chicago rap artist Chief Keef was sentenced to 20 days in the Cook County Jail this morning after testing positive for marijuana.

Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, was sentenced to jail this morning after violated the terms of a prior guilty plea in a speeding case. The “Love Sosa” rapper was required to undergo random drug testing and serve 18 months probation after paying a $531 fine for going over 100 mph in a white BMW this past summer.

The rapper, who has had a number of run-ins with the law this year, took the sentencing in stride and posted this message on Instagram.

[SOURCE]

