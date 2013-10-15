Drake Kicks Future Off Tour, Gets Sued For $1.5 Million

It was all good just a Tweet ago. Music stars Future and Drake were set to hit the road together on a 39-city “Do You Want A Tour?” tour this Friday, but that is no longer happening.

Thanks to a quote by Future in an issue of Billboard magazine, where he criticizes Drake’s new album, “Nothing Was The Same,” the October’s Very Own boss demanded that Ciara’s boo be given his walking papers. According to Page SIX Future may be suing now for $1.5 Million because of the money he will be losing.

The entire debacle dates back to an October 4th listening session that Future held for his new album “Honest” at Billboard’s offices. In the course of visit Future offered some candid comments about Drake’s album stating “Drake made an album that is full of hits but it doesn’t grab you.” The comment was published in an article by Associate editor Erika Ramirez and shared on her Twitterfeed.

Future’s reps claim his comments about Drake were off the record and taken out of context. Mr. Graham didn’t care and asked for Future to become the past.

Drake and Future both appear on Lil Wayne’s hit “Love Me” and the song “Fo Real,” but there may not be any collabs in the near…um…future.

