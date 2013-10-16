2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers [VIDEO]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Since 2006 BET has been featuring freestyle rhyme cyphers as part of their Hip-Hop Awards programming. With each year that passes the Cyphers have grown in popularity as mainstream audiences get a glimpse at the lyrical talent already made popular on mixtapes and blogs.

DJ Premier breaks down “The Cypher…”

This year’s cyphers feature Kendrick Lamar and his TDE crew, Slaughterhouse, A$AP Mob and even The Real Husbands Of Hollywood. Just a few weeks ago Kendrick got everyone thinking that he was dissing Drake with his shots at Papoose and Jon Connor was rumored to have announced his signing to Aftermath records in his. Watch to see how things actually went down.

Watch The Cyphers below:

Cypher 1 – Wax, Rapsody, Emis Killa, Rittz, Jon Connor

Cypher 2 – A$AP Mob: Ferg, Twelvy, Nast, Ant & Rocky

Cypher 3 – Action Bronson, Star Life Breezy (Sprite Contest Winner) ,Travis $cott, Tifanny Foxx & Lil Kim

Cypher 4 – Slaughterhouse: Joell Ortiz, Crooked I, Royce da 5’9 & Joe Budden

Cypher 5 – TDE: ScHoolBoy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, Isaiah Rashad & Kendrick Lamar Cypher

6 – Real Husbands Of Hollywood: Chocolate Drop (Kevin Hart), Nick Cannon, Nelly, Boris Kodjoe, Dwayne Martin, JB Smooth Cypher

