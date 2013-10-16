Winners: 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards List

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Any doubts that the “BET Hip Hop Awards” would deliver an incredible show were quickly put to rest as hip hop’s elite celebrated another incredible year at the Boisfeuillet Jones Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. With host Uncle Snoop cruising on the stage, viewers were treated to a show like no other. Kendrick Lamar was the big winner of the night and won five “BET Hip Hop Awards.” Drake received 4 awards.

Rapper Eve honored hip hop pioneer MC Lyte with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award presented by Sprite, making sure the ladies were recognized for their contributions to hip hop as well. The highly anticipated cyphers exceeded expectations, and were only matched by the stellar performances from some of hip hop’s top artists including Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Bone Thugs-N-Harmonyand many more.

The 2013 complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” winners are:

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake – Started From the Bottom

Reese’s Perfect Combo Award (Best Collabo, Duo or Group)

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – Problems

Best Live Performer

JAY Z

Lyricist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

Producer of the Year

Mike WiLL Made It

MVP of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Track of the Year

Started From The Bottom – Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40” Shebib (Drake)

Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d city

Who New?: Rookie of the Year Award Powered by Monster DNA

A$AP Ferg

Hustler of the Year

JAY Z

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site

WorldStarHipHop.com

Best Club Banger

French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – Pop That (Produced by Lee on the Beats)

Best Mixtape

Big Sean – Detroit

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Kendrick Lamar – Problems (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

Impact Track

J. Cole f/ TLC – Crooked Smile

People’s Champ Award

Drake – Started From The Bottom

