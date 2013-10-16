Winners: 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards List

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
Any doubts that the “BET Hip Hop Awards” would deliver an incredible show were quickly put to rest as hip hop’s elite celebrated another incredible year at the Boisfeuillet Jones Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. With host Uncle Snoop cruising on the stage, viewers were treated to a show like no other. Kendrick Lamar was the big winner of the night and won five “BET Hip Hop Awards.” Drake received 4 awards.
Rapper Eve honored hip hop pioneer MC Lyte with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award presented by Sprite, making sure the ladies were recognized for their contributions to hip hop as well. The highly anticipated cyphers exceeded expectations, and were only matched by the stellar performances from some of hip hop’s top artists including Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Bone Thugs-N-Harmonyand many more.
The 2013 complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” winners are:
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake – Started From the Bottom
Reese’s Perfect Combo Award (Best Collabo, Duo or Group)
A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar – Problems
Best Live Performer
JAY Z
Lyricist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
Producer of the Year
Mike WiLL Made It
MVP of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
Track of the Year
Started From The Bottom – Produced by Mike Zombie & Noah “40” Shebib (Drake)
Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d city
Who New?: Rookie of the Year Award Powered by Monster DNA
A$AP Ferg
Hustler of the Year
JAY Z
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site
Best Club Banger
French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne – Pop That (Produced by Lee on the Beats)
Best Mixtape
Big Sean – Detroit
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Kendrick Lamar – Problems (A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)
Impact Track
J. Cole f/ TLC – Crooked Smile
People’s Champ Award
Drake – Started From The Bottom
Catch encore presentations of the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” on Thursday 10/17/13 at 9P-11P; Saturday 10/19/13 at 10P-12M; and Friday 10/25/13 at 8P-10P.
“BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2013” will also air on Friday, October 18th on BET’s international network in the UK and Africa, reaching more than 17 million households in 50+ countries.
Congratulations to all the winners.
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Tameka Raymond Posted A Picture Of What?
Chad Johnson Kisses Evelyn Lozada…On The TV Screen
WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!