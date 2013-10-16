Adrian Peterson Allegedly Has A Fourth Secret Child

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Adrian Peterson fathered a 4th child. They are reporting that this is his 2nd secret child and that the mother was a waitress at a popular Minnesota nightclub.

TMZ says they’ve confirmed that the child is a 3-month-old little girl who’s living with her mom in Minnesota.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that the child’s last name on her birth certificate is listed as “Peterson.”

But apparently the biggest clue was that on the day Peterson’s 2-year-old son Ty passed away, the mother of AP’s alleged 4th child took to her Facebook and said,

“Today has been a long day finding out my [daughter’s] brother passed away and knowing that she never even got to meet him.”

Sources connected to the situation claim the mother of AP’s 4th child first met the NFL star while serving him as a VIP waitress at a restaurant called Seven.

It’s unclear how involved Adrian has been in the child’s life but the mother recently posted a photo showing the baby in all Minnesota Vikings. So yeah…good times.

We aren’t sure why all of A.P.’s stuff is making a run to the surface right now but when it rains it damn sure seems to pour. We truly hope this is the last of it. We can’t imagine he needs or want any more rain to fall….not at all.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!