Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino Talks His Fears And Loneliness On Instagram

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

This story is just troubling at best. Super talented actor, writer and rapper Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino took to his instagram to post about some of the things he is apparently going through. He took pictures of notes he had written down on a hotel pad of paper and posted them. Check out the pictures below.

There were three other notes as well that said,

“I didn’t leave ‘Community to rap. I don’t wanna rap. I wanted to be on my own. I’ve been sick this year. I’ve seen a bunch of people die this year. This is the first time I’ve felt helpless. But I’m not on that. Kept looking for something to be in with. Follow someone’s blueprint. But you have to be on your own. I’m afraid of the future. I’m afraid my parents won’t live long enough to see my kids. I’m afraid my show will fail. I’m scared my girl will get pregnant at not the exact time we want. I’m scared I’ll never reach my potential. I’m afraid she’s still in love with that dude.”

If you’ve ever heard anyone in the entertainment industry say that at times they felt lonesome in a huge room full of people and not understood what they meant…this may give you some insight. People in the entertainment world never truly know why anyone is in their midst. There is no way for them to gauge if people like them for the person they really are or if it’s for the persona that they’ve created. It can get rough sometimes and for some it definitely gets lonely.

We understand all too well the pressures of the industry and we wish Donald Glover nothing but the best. We hope that he can find a way to just be okay..and dare we say happy. We’re pulling for you Donald whether you want to be called Mr. Glover or Mr. Gambino or both. Hang in there guy it gets better…truly.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!