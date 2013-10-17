It’s Official: “The Boondocks” Back January 2014

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Aww Man! How many times over the last few years have we looked at current events and wondered where in the world Aaron McGruder was and why we weren’t hearing a monologue from Huey Freeman about those certain situations. Or why Riley wasn’t somewhere cussing out adults and yelling “Turn Up” etc. Well now we’ll finally get our chance to see it!

RELATED: ‘Boondocks’ Creator Aaron McGruder Says Uncle Ruckus Became Real

RELATED: The Boondocks Characters Translate Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta [PHOTOS]

A comment about the need for the shows return was apparently tweeted to Adult Swim and they answered it. Check it out below.

After a cult following that has all but stalked the Freeman’s throughout Seasons 1,2 and 3 it is no shock that the demand was there for McGruder to come back with a Season 4! We’re sure Uncle Ruckus has joined the Tea Party by now…and we’re dying to know if Huey is part of the New Black Panther Party!

Let’s take a look back at a few moments that had us in utter disbelief from previous seasons!

We can’t wait for January!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!