Jhene Aiko Set To Drop Star-Studded EP ‘Sail Out’ [TRACKLIST]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Jhene Aiko is making progress in her career. After linking up with legendary producer No I.D., Aiko is gearing up to release her latest EP “Sail Out.” Due to hit all available outlets on November 12, “Sail Out” features a star-studded list of collaborators. Jhene Aiko has features from Hip-Hop’s man of the hour Kendrick Lamar along with Ab-Soul, Childish Gambino, and Vince Staples.

Take a look at the tracklist below and make sure you get your copy of Jhene Aiko’s “Sail Out” EP when it drops November 12 through Artium/Def Jam Records.

1. The Vapors (Feat. Vince Staples)

2. Bed Peace (Feat. Childish Gambino)

3. Stay Ready (What A Life) (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

4. WTH (Feat. Ab-Soul)

5. The Worst

6. 3:16am

7. Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle) (Bonus Track)

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Eminem Pulls Out The Big Guns On “The Marshall Mather LP 2″ [TRACKLIST]

Lady Gaga Recruits T.I. & R. Kelly For ‘ARTPOP’ [TRACKLIST]

DJ Khaled Is “Suffering From Success” [TRACKLIST]