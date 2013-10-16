Chris Brown Proves He’s Still Pissed At Rihanna In Unreleased Track

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rihanna must really have a diamond encrusted box or something because her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is still releasing songs where he’s dissing her. Last night, Breezy released a song that had gone unreleased for a while. Titled “I’m Still,” the R&B bad boy takes shots at his haters and rips into Rihanna for being loose with her other set of lips. After going at Rihanna, he mentions the fact his friends tried to warn him about the Bajan pop star.

In the song Breezy raps, “Every n*gga in the industry done fucked my b***h/ And all my niggas said I told ya/Now all these rap niggas wanna be political/Nah, f**k that I’m a real lyrical/killer.” Ouch!

Either way you slice it, Chris Brown sounds very bitter towards his ex-girlfriend. Listen for yourself below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers [VIDEO]

Winners: 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards List

The Complete Guide To Knowing An Album Sucks Before It’s Released