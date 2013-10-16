Redskins Alfred Morris Still Drives 1991 Mazda [PHOTOS]

Photo: @Trey_Deuces

Professional athletes are typically stereotyped as being fiscally irresponsible, spending thousands of dollars on big boy toys before the ink is even dry on their contracts and endorsement deals. We’ve even interviewed a few artists in this column who confessed to running to luxury dealerships the minute they had label deals.

RELATED: N.O.R.E Made A Huge Mistake With His First Car [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Saigon Leased His First Car With No Credit History [VIDEO]

However, Washington Redskins Running back Alfred Morris is bucking that trend by holding onto his first car, a 1991 Mazda 626, even after signing a $2 Million rookie contract 2012.

“It has some sentimental value to it now,” Morris said on the Redskins blog last year. “It just keeps me grounded, where I came from and all the hard work for me to get to this point. So that’s what helps me.”

He was given the car, nicknamed Bentley, while he was attending Florida Atlantic University. He had to teach himself how to drive the stick and the car gave him his share of problems, but he stuck with it.

“One day, my kids are going to drive that car,” Morris said. “If it breaks down, I’m gettin’ it fixed. That’s just how I am.”

One year and 1600 rushing yards later Morris is being rewarded for his commitment. Mazda offered to pimp his ride free of charge and even gave him a loaner while they fixed it.

“Wow @mazdausa stripped my baby bare! Hopefully its worthwhile when I get her back.”

“Haven’t had my baby all season. @MazdaUSA gives her back tomorrow,” he wrote. “Just might be our good luck charm #Mazda #626Love.” His team is currently 1 and 4 on the season.

According to BustedCoverage Mazda gave Morris his like new “Bentley” with a fully overhauled engine, new brakes, new exhaust, leather interior, new radio, navigation system and back-up camera. We’re sure his kids won’t mind driving this one around.

Photo Credit: @planetvehicle

RELATED:

Rapsody Remembers Trying To Keep Cool In Her First Car [VIDEO]

Juicy J Remembers Crashing His First Car Into A Tree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marlon Wayans Remembers His Hand-Me-Down Honda [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: