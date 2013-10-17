Drake Reconciles With Future And Gets Added Back To Tour [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

After reporting a few days ago about Future being kicked off of Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?” series featuring Drake, Miguel and (once again) Future. Future was reportedly kicked off of the tour after comments about Drake that were made during an interview with Billboard got back to the Canadian rapper.

“Would You Like A Tour?” kicks off this Friday in Pittsburgh, you can click here for all of the tour dates. We’ll see how this plays out.

Check out the video below to see Hot 107.9 share the latest in Drake and Future’s feud.

