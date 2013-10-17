Adrian Peterson Kid Count Up To Seven

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

TMZ has been very busy trying to get to the bottom of how many kids Adrian Peterson actually has and today they ended up with the number 7.

At first they were reporting that the number of children Peterson actually fathered had climbed to 5. But this evening another woman came forward and shared that the number of kids who at any point called Peterson daddy was actually higher.

Check it out in the story below!

So after it was reported that former gentlemen’s club dancer Erica Syion, had a 4-year-old son together with Peterson she ended up calling in to TMZ Live! Oh boy! We hope Peterson signed up for automatic payments to come out of his check! We get the feeling that Ms. Syion will be given a number to call the press anytime she feels unhappy with AP!

This whole thing just gets messier as the days go by and we truly hope this is the bottom of the hole that some feel AP has dug for himself!

