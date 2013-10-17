Kim Kardashian Sets The Ultimate Thirst Trap [PHOTOS]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Reality star Kim Kardashian went through a rough pregnancy. She was in the midst of finalizing a divorce, looking for a new home with her boyfriend Kanye West, and doing everything in her power not to buy maternity clothes. However, none of that matters anymore because Kim produced Kanye’s heir and she is getting her porn star figure back.

Kim K recently posted a photo of herself in a white swimsuit on Instagram and her most famous asset was on full display. Needless to say, tongues were wagging in her comments. If you watch her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” you know that towards the end of her pregnancy Kim got really in touch with her sexuality. She began talking of posing nude as soon as she got the baby weight off. Now that the baby weight is gone, when can we expect that Playboy cover? I’m only asking for journalistic purposes.



