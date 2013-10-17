Jennifer Hudson: Being A Heroin Addict Was Challenging [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Since rising to fame on “American Idol,” Jennifer Hudson has been many different characters. On of her more challenging roles is that of a heroin addict in her upcoming film “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete.” In the film produced by Alicia Keys, Hudson is so deep in her addiction that she abandons her son and he must then fend for himself.

The young man who plays Hudon’s son Skylan Brooks said he enjoyed working with Jennifer Hudson, but it was tough because most of the time he was around her she was in character. Despite the rough shoot, everyone enjoyed their experience filming the movie.

Does Jennifer Hudson play a convincing drug addict? You’ll have to find out when you go see “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete” which is out now.

