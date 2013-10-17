Timbaland’s Wife Files For Divorce After Five Years Of Marriage

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Popular producer Timbaland may be riding high off the success of producing two of the biggest albums of the year-“Magna Carta Holy Grail” and “The 20/20 Experience,” but things on the home front aren’t as successful. Timbaland’s wife of five years, Monique Moseley, has filed for divorce.

Timbaland and Monique have been a couple for ten years, but married for five. They have one daughter together, but Monique is asking Timbaland help support her other two children from previous relationships because Tim “publicly and privately claimed the children as his own.” The reason for the split hasn’t been revealed, but we can tell you Monique is asking for a lot of money in the settlement.

It seems Monique Moseley wants almost all of Timbaland’s $80 million fortune. Along with support of the children, Monique Moseley is asking for additional payment for the children’s private school education, vacations, and general life expenses. On top of all of that, Monique Moseley wants more money from Timbaland, real name Timothy Moseley, for what she calls “rehabilitative alimony,” which is money paid until the ex-spouse is self-supporting.

The phrase “It’s cheaper to keeps her” comes to mind, but that isn’t my relationship. Do what you have to, Tim!

