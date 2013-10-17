Melanie Fiona Shares Her ‘Cold Piece’ With The People [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Melanie Fiona has teamed up Pepsi Pulse to deliver a video for her song “Cold Piece.” In the clip, MF can be seen hanging out with her girls on an ice cream truck. The group of gorgeous women ride through a Brooklyn neighborhood passing out everyone’s favorite frozen goodies. Some of Melanie’s friends can be seen in the video. Singers Luke James, Ro James, and Mateo all make quick cameos. By the video’s end, people are just dancing in the street and having a good time.

Check the clip below.

Source

