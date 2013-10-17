B.o.B Is ‘Ready’ To Take Over With New Single Feat. Future [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

B.o.B teams up with Future for the video for his latest single “Ready.” The southern rapper warns fans that he’s just getting ready and his takeover won’t let up anytime soon. “Ready” will be featured on B.o.B’s upcoming album entitled “Underground Luxury” which is rumored to be dropping in December.

Check out the visual for “Ready” below.

