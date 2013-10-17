August Alsina Teams Up With Rich Homie Quan To Find Their ‘Ghetto’ Female [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
New Orleans native August Alsina brings you the latest video for “Ghetto” featuring Rich Homie Quan. The R&B crooner describes what his type is with this latest single and what he’s looking for in a female. “Ghetto” is featured on Alsina’s EP “Downtown: Life Under The Gun” which also includes his hit single “I Luv This Sh*t.”
Check out “Ghetto” below.
