Idris Elba Makes Surprise Confession

According to TMZ, “The Wire” star Idris Elba dropped a bomb on Playboy earlier this week when he confessed that he almost never watched the show that has made him a world renowned star! Yes, Idris admitted that he has only seen one or two episodes of “The Wire”!

Apparently he was too nervous to watch himself on the show. Elba said he was forced to watch an episode or two during screenings however it was never because he wanted to see it.

Check out a sample of his work that he missed out on below.

Wow! Who would have thought it? A guy who is as talented as is Idris was afraid to watch himself in the show that made him famous! We guess everyone feels a little anxious about their work sometimes.

