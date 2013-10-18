Charlamagne: “Chris Brown Can’t Touch Justin Timberlake”

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

This conversation is interesting to say the very least! We can see where both sides are coming from! Take a look at what Charlamagne had to say regarding Justin Timberlake being more like Michael Jackson than Chris Brown is or ever will be.

See what we mean? They both kind of have it right. We guess there truly is something to be said for artists that manage to stay out of trouble.

Good conversation fellas..we’re sure people will be discussing this one for a while.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tameka Raymond Posted A Picture Of What?

WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!