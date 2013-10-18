Master P Is Headed For Divorce Court

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Well, it’s the grand losing of Master P‘s 24-year-long marriage. His wife, Sonya Miller, has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Although the couple has been married for 24 years, they’ve been separated for quite some time. Back in 2011, Sonya took Master P to family court in order to gain child support for their four children who are minors. The couple actually has five children, but since Romeo is an adult, child support no longer applies to him. sonya Miller is also asking for full custody of the four children.

Considering the couple has been separated for a while, Master P has moved on to a new relationship. His new boo is the one who threw him a surprise birthday party in which he stormed out of because he hates surprises.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Charlamagne: “Chris Brown Can’t Touch Justin Timberlake”

B.o.B Is ‘Ready’ To Take Over With New Single Feat. Future [VIDEO]

Melanie Fiona Shares Her ‘Cold Piece’ With The People [VIDEO]