Drake: Stop Calling Me Lonely And Emotional [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper Drake always gets a lot of rap for being an emotional type of guy. A lot of his songs deal with themes of love lost and heartbreak. The topics of his rhymes have caused many to constantly clown the Canadian hit maker. In a recent interview with Q Radio, he admitted that he hates being called lonely and emotional because he is actually the opposite of all of that.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Drake Needs To Respond To Kendrick, NOW

RELATED: The 7 Types Of Women Drake Always Raps About [OPINION]

RELATED: 10 Things That Are Still The Same About Drake

Drake told the radio station, ““I’m so sick of people saying that I’m lonely and emotional, and associating me with this longing for a woman…Yeah, I hate that, man. It bothers me so much. I do make music that makes you feel something. But I’m actually not that guy in real life. I’m very happy. I’m not content by any means, I mean, I want to keep working, but I’m a happy person. I’m very excited. My life is constantly exciting. It’s not some sad, depressing story.”

Drake also griped about not getting the credit he feels he deserves in the music industry. “What bothers me most is sometimes I feel like I don’t get enough credit ’cause I’m not enough of a loose cannon,” the October’s Very Own leader said. “People just want me to go off more and lose my composure. That’s not me. I’m a naturally poised individual, I don’t want to come out making mistakes.”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

August Alsina Teams Up With Rich Homie Quan To Find Their ‘Ghetto’ Female [VIDEO]

Melanie Fiona Shares Her ‘Cold Piece’ With The People [VIDEO]

B.o.B Is ‘Ready’ To Take Over With New Single Feat. Future [VIDEO]